Man critically injured after vehicle crashes into Pittsburgh parking garage, catches fire

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a parking garage and subsequently caught fire, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Just before 7:00 p.m., Pittsburgh police, firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the parking garage below Chatham Tower at Fifth Avenue near the intersection with Diamond Street for reports of a vehicle on fire.

Arriving first responders found a sedan that had collided with the parking garage and caught on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and the driver was successfully pulled from the vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and at last check, was in critical condition, officials said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate what led to the driver losing control of their vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.