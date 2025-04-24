USGA, Oakmont Country Club, WPGA investing $1 million into Pittsburgh-area public golf courses

The United States Golf Association, Oakmont Country Club, and the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association announced they're teaming up to invest $1 million into the public golf scene in western Pennsylvania.

The announcement comes as Oakmont is set to host the U.S. Open for a record 10th time in June and the USGA says that in additional to direct investment into Pittsburgh-area public golf courses, the organization will also help create leadership opportunities for people looking to pursue a career in the golf industry.

"The key to sustaining growth in the game relies on a thriving public golf ecosystem, and it's why the USGA has promoted it for more than 100 years," said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. "Public courses are entryways that provide affordable, player-friendly golf across America. As the game continues to grow as a recreational sport, we need to ensure these community gems have the tools they need to succeed – and it starts with us."

Allegheny County's North Park and South Park golf courses and Pittsburgh's Bob O'Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park are all expected to receive funding aimed at increasing participation as part of the investment.

"There's so much good that comes from hosting a national championship, and we want to shed light on all of it," said John Lynch, president of Oakmont Country Club. "This year, we're showing the golf community what the City of Champions is all about, and making sure golf is part of its sports legacy."

"This investment impacts public golf at the local, city, county and state level, and we couldn't be more excited to team with the USGA to promote an affordable, accessible game," said Terry Teasdale, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association. "This program shows how golf can impact our community and benefit those who play every day and work in our industry."

Local parks in Oakmont Borough and Plum Borough will also be receiving money through the investment that will be aimed at supporting public green spaces and promoting outdoor recreation.

The USGA says that studies show that the U.S. Open tournament provides a $200 million economic impact to communities through spending along with creating 1,500 temporary jobs during the week of the tournament.

This year's tournament at Oakmont Country Club will be taking place from June 12 to 15.