USGA investing $1 million in local golf courses ahead of the U.S. Open at Oakmont

The U.S. Open in Oakmont is less than two months away, and ahead of the big event, the United States Golf Association is giving back to the local golf community.

Dottie Kirwan of Ross Township was happy to be back at the North Park golf course in McCandless Thursday morning.

"It's not like you're going out and running, or you're bowling or whatever, you can get out and play for a lot of years," Kirwan said.

She was ready to play another round of holes, just like she's been doing for about 40 years.

Kirwan and other golfers will soon see some enhancements there and at the other public courses at South Park and Schenley Park, as the USGA makes a direct investment in the public golf scene before the U.S. Open in June.

The USGA is partnering with Oakmont Country Club and the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association to invest $1 million in our local golf courses and players.

On top of this, the USGA plans to provide leadership opportunities for those looking to pursue careers in golf and to offer funding that supports public green spaces and outdoor recreation at local parks in Oakmont and Plum.

However, the main goal is to attract more folks to the game of golf by providing them with accessible and affordable places to play.

"You need public golf courses. You need to be able to get people out to play when they're first learning. They're not going to go to country clubs," Kirwan said.

Kirwan said this investment is needed more since some of the public courses have closed in the area, and as the popularity that really kicked off during the pandemic continues to rise.

David Young of Cranberry Township has noticed how tee times are booked every day.

"It hasn't relinquished one bit. It's growing more and more," Young said. "You see younger people playing all the time. It's awesome."

He feels these funds will just keep the momentum going.

"Putting money into this course, it's worth its weight in gold," Young said.

According to the USGA, studies show the U.S. Open has an economic impact of more than $ 200 million and creates more than 1,500 jobs during the week of the championship.