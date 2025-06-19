Despite U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal being finalized, some concerns remain

While many rank-and-file U.S. Steel workers support the merger between U.S. Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel, not all are excited about the prospect of a "golden share," which would give the U.S. president an array of powers over the new wholly owned subsidiary.

The "golden share" gives the U.S. government a level of control, but not a financial stake, in the Pittsburgh-based company.

"Not really happy with that," said Richard Tikey, the vice president of USW Local 1557, Clairton. "The thing that scares us is when President Trump's term is over, who's going to be the next president, and what are they going to decide? They can decide that U.S. Steel Mon Valley is putting off too many emissions, and we shut down."

It's just an example of the wide latitude offered to whoever is in the Oval Office. Based on publicly shared details of the agreement, there's nothing theoretically stopping a future president from no longer exercising their control over U.S. Steel.

The United Steelworkers International Union leadership had its own concerns about the deal.

"Management at U.S. Steel and Nippon have since December 2023 aggressively promoted their deal, pouring vast amounts of resources into downplaying concerns regarding both the long-term future of USW members' jobs and our national security while ensuring their sale remained in the public view," said the statement from USW International Leadership. "It finally found acceptance by President Donald Trump, who now, through his 'golden share,' has assumed a startling degree of personal power over a corporation."

The golden share includes the final say over reductions in the $ 11 billion in promised investments by 2028, changes in U.S. Steel's name and headquarters location, and the transfer of production rights outside the U.S. The president has the right to approve and remove a U.S. Steel board member. The national security agreement includes an agreement that there will be no reduction of U.S. production capacities without approval of the Government Security Committee.

State Senator Jay Costa's district includes the Mon Valley. He told KDKA-TV that elected leaders have a role to play.

"If we have a new president that comes in, it's our job to convey to them that it's important for the sustainability of this organization, this entity, and the investment they need to make," Costa said.

The deal includes the creation of new jobs, a guarantee that there will be no job losses as a result of the transaction, and a commitment that there will be no decrease in steel production at the Mon Valley Works for at least 10 years.

"I think those are all positive things for our communities," Costa said. "I feel good about the deal. I think it's encouraging for our region going forward."

He told KDKA-TV that he was at first skeptical about the deal, but came around after seeing a strong commitment from Nippon. He's excited about the prospect that the investment will be environmentally friendly.

"Folks now will know that, [if] there's a steel mill in those communities, that they're environmentally sound places, and that'll be a possible step [in the] right direction as well," Costa said.

He told KDKA-TV that he sees the board structure, which will be majority-American, as another level of protection in the deal, which will be beneficial to the Pittsburgh region.

Speaking about the deal overall, Tikey said he was feeling good.

"I feel good about Nippon, because they're going to bring their technology," he said. "We're going to see a pick up in orders and business, and that's going to create jobs."

He would have preferred a scenario where Nippon owns 49% of the company, but says it's the job protections that matter the most.

"I talked to a lot of members, and they said they don't care who signs our paycheck. [They] just want the investments and the job security," Tikey said.

In terms of recent opposition to the deal, outside of the United Steelworkers International Union Leadership, there have not been many loud voices, but they do exist.

President Trump used to be one of the voices against a deal, saying he wanted Nippon to invest, not take full ownership of U.S. Steel.

Tikey said that, at the moment, many of the steelworkers he's spoken with are most interested in whether they will get the promised $5,000 bonuses.

As part of the agreement, the U.S. government is prohibited from transferring the 'golden share" to someone else.