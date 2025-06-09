Fans excited as U.S. Open practice rounds get underway at Oakmont Country Club

Practice rounds for the 2025 U.S. Open began Monday morning at Oakmont Country Club. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the tournament this week.

As the sun rose on this practice round opening day, spectators were certainly ready to catch a glimpse of some of golf's best players.

"Wanted to get up early and be the first ones here," Lucas Beaver of Ross Township said.

Beaver and Brenton Perkins are pumped for Monday's practice round.

"I'm excited to watch great golf, to be around greatness in a sense," Perkins said.

Judging by the cars and the clickers, they're not the only ones excited. KDKA-TV caught people from western Pennsylvania, Erie, and even Alberta, Canada.

"Just wanted to see all the players, see the course," Lindsay Glisan of Franklin Park said. "Come out [and] hopefully enjoy a beautiful day."

The weather held up on Monday morning, but the road to seeing the green didn't come without a little brown, with lots of mud from Sunday's downpours.

"I'm annoyed with it; my shoes are already too dirty," one spectator told KDKA-TV.

None of that is putting a damper on these people, though.

"We've been waiting for this to come here for a couple of years," Glisan said.

Now that it's here, people are excited to see their favorite players, from Scottie Scheffler to Colin Morikawa and Jason Day.

For many, it's just special to see these guys in our backyard on a course with so much history.

"So many greats have walked there. Ben Hogans, your Arnold Palmers, your Jack Nicklaus'," Perkins said.

Now, they'll watch the current generation hit the links at Oakmont Country Club.

"To be able to be that close to see what they're doing, and to experience that level of focus, it can be really inspiring," Perkins said.

Monday through Wednesday are the practice rounds. Championship rounds are Thursday through Sunday.