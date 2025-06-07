Tickets for U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club sold out, practice round tickets remain

Going to the U.S. Open? Here’s what you need to know.

On Friday morning, the United States Golf Association announced that tickets for the championship rounds of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club next week are sold out.

"The tremendous response from golf fans in Pittsburgh, across the country and around the world demonstrates the excitement about the U.S. Open coming back to Oakmont," said Jon Podany, USGA chief commercial officer. "We appreciate the loyalty of U.S. Open spectators and are confident that this year's championship, being played at one of our three anchor sites, will provide a very memorable experience for all attendees."

With the championship rounds sold out, the USGA said that limited tickets remain for the practice rounds, and those can be purchased on their website.

The U.S. Open returns to Oakmont on June 9-15, and it will be the ninth time the tournament will be played in Oakmont and the first since 2016 when Dustin Johnson won the tournament.

With 200,000 people expected to be in attendance near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the week of the championship, the main focus of the event will be on the golf. However, the offerings provided by the USGA don't stop at the 18th hole.

When it comes to concessions at the U.S. Open, there will be a number of food items with local flair including Caliente Pizza, bread from Mancini's Bakery and coffee from National Grind.

A Steel City Hot Dog that's loaded with capicola, provolone cheese, vinegar slaw, potato sticks, and mustard will also be among the concession options.

Hungry fans can grab an Oakmont shaved kielbasa sandwich, a nod to the historic club being one of the USGA's three anchor sites. The sandwich will be served at all U.S. Open venues in the future, along with a Pebble Beach chicken sandwich and a Pinehurst barbecue pork sandwich.

For those looking to get some swag, the merchandise pavilion is open and consists of 35,000 square feet of space with half a million items up for grabs. That includes hats, shirts, towels, ball markers, umbrellas, and much more.

"We have 1,200 volunteers who are just working on merchandise," Mary Lopuszynski, the USGA's Managing Director of Merchandise and Licensing, said.

You can check out our guide to the fan experience at the U.S. Open right here.