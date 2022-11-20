Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh helps those in need get a Thanksgiving dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving just days away, The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh wants to make sure that no family goes without a warm dinner.

On Saturday, the group held its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

They said they're prepared to help more than 900 families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania this year.

"The Consumer Price Index went up eight percent, so that puts a burden on a lot of families that we serve," said Carlos T. Carter, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. "They can't afford food, especially for Thanksgiving, so I think it's a good opportunity to give love to people. To make sure they can have a great meal and they have opportunities to learn about their health."

Those who picked up their meals, they were also able to get a free health screening.

The event was made possible through help from several community partners. They included the University of Pittsburgh, the United Way, The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and others.