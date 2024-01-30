Levittown, Pa. man charged with killing and beheading father

Justin Mohn charged with beheading father in Levittown, Pa. Justin Mohn charged with beheading father in Levittown, Pa. 01:34

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man is in custody after police say he killed his father and beheaded him inside a Levittown, Pennsylvania home.

Court records show 32-year-old Justin Mohn has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police were called by the victim's wife to a home on Orchard Drive in Levittown, part of Middletown Township in Bucks County, around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers found Mohn's father in an upstairs bathroom - Mohn was not there when police arrived.

Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said officers investigated at the home and determined the son had left.

Mohn had driven roughly two hours away to Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard training facility in Lebanon County. He was arrested and found with his father's car.

Bartorilla said he believes Mohn made threats directed toward federal government officials and employees. It's not clear if those threats were against anyone at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Mohn is in custody at the Middletown Township Police Department.

Authorities are aware of a YouTube video, supposedly recorded by Mohn, where he says he killed his father and made the threats to federal employees. The video has since been removed from YouTube.

The medical examiner, district attorney and other law enforcement were at the scene on Upper Orchard Drive overnight on Tuesday and will be back on Wednesday, Bartorilla said. Bartorilla said there is no threat to the community in Levittown at this time.