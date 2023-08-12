Watch CBS News
UPMC, Pitt to begin clinical trials on vaccination for breast cancer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC and Pitt are currently testing a vaccine for breast cancer. 

The phase one clinical trial will follow women who are newly diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer called DCIS, also known as "stage zero breast cancer." 

They're hoping it shows the vaccine can stop early breast cancer from advancing. 

They said clinical trials such as this one are the future of medicine. 

"In my mind, people who are participating in clinical trials are heroes," said Dr. Emilia Diego, a surgical oncologist and co-director of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center's breast cancer program. "Not just for themselves but for the generations in front of them." 

The researchers said women recruited for the trial could receive the vaccine as early as the end of this year. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 10:45 AM

