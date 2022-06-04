Watch CBS News
Local News

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC nurse accused of stealing medication
UPMC nurse accused of stealing medication 00:23

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients.

Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.

According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. 

They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair.

Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 12:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.