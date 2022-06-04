UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients.

Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.

According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller.

They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair.

Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.