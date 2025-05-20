Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot outside UPMC McKeesport Hospital, police investigating

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot outside UPMC McKeesport Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened outside the hospital's emergency department in a parking lot along 5th Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, officers who arrived at the scene found the man shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the early investigation shows that the man who was shot was trying to force his way into a vehicle when the shooting happened.

kdka-upmc-mckeesport-shooting.jpg
Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside UPMC McKeesport Hospital early Tuesday morning.  Provided

Police later said that detectives have learned that a UPMC Police officer fired multiple shots during the incident. 

"At this time, it does not appear anyone was struck by the officer's gunfire, but the incident remains under investigation," police said.

The individual responsible for the shooting was taken into custody, a spokesperson for UPMC said, adding that the hospital's emergency department will open as soon as it's able to. 

"Magee-Womens Specialty Services at UPMC McKeesport, located inside of the hospital, sustained some damage following the incident and will be closed to patients today," the spokesperson said. "Patients are being contacted by the office to reschedule."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.    

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.