Man shot outside UPMC McKeesport Hospital, police investigating

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot outside UPMC McKeesport Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened outside the hospital's emergency department in a parking lot along 5th Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, officers who arrived at the scene found the man shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the early investigation shows that the man who was shot was trying to force his way into a vehicle when the shooting happened.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside UPMC McKeesport Hospital early Tuesday morning. Provided

Police later said that detectives have learned that a UPMC Police officer fired multiple shots during the incident.

"At this time, it does not appear anyone was struck by the officer's gunfire, but the incident remains under investigation," police said.

The individual responsible for the shooting was taken into custody, a spokesperson for UPMC said, adding that the hospital's emergency department will open as soon as it's able to.

"Magee-Womens Specialty Services at UPMC McKeesport, located inside of the hospital, sustained some damage following the incident and will be closed to patients today," the spokesperson said. "Patients are being contacted by the office to reschedule."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.