UPMC, local leaders celebrate acquisition of Washington Health System

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The president of UPMC and other leaders celebrated on Wednesday morning after finalizing UPMC's acquisition of the Washington Health System.

Earlier this month, the two-hospital system officially became UPMC Greene and UPMC Washington.

The acquisition was first announced last June, but the deal was scrutinized by federal and state regulators.

The president of UPMC says the driving force behind the deal was concern that Washington Health would close if it wasn't picked up by a larger hospital network.

"We are elated that the affiliation is complete and look forward to starting a new chapter of collaboration with UPMC," said Brook Ward, president of UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene. "This affiliation protects the vitality of an essential community asset and solidifies a healthy future for Washington and Greene counties for generations to come."

"UPMC has a long, successful track record of affiliations with like-minded organizations. We know how essential these hospitals are to this region to preserve needed health care services and livelihoods of thousands touched by them, and we are thrilled to welcome UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene to UPMC," said Leslie Davis, president and CEO of UPMC.

UPMC says it will invest $300 million over the next 10 years in improving clinical services and facilities at the two hospitals.

