Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. 

Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. 

sewickley-wexford-bayne-road-crash.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.

Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. 

Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home

32fa44e982d9bde954462dee6bf30e30.jpg
Douglas Rockacy was killed in a one-car crash in Pine Township on July 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: Robinson EMS/Kirwan Heights VFD)

Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. 

"Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement. 

