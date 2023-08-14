UPMC Children's Hospital opens pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC Children's Hospital opened a pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic.

UPMC said the clinic, which is in collaboration with UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, will see patients up to 18 years old for behavioral concerns.

"As the new school year begins, many children and teens can be stressed, anxious, or even struggling with their classes, which can cause parents to worry," Dr. Abigail Schlesinger, the clinical chief of child and adolescent psychiatry and integrated care at UPMC Western and UPMC Children's, said in a press release. "We are here to help families through this and during any period of their child's life. This clinic will offer support and partner with the child's existing care team to continue providing safe resources at home and in the community."

UPMC said children can come with a parent or guardian and get care on the same day, no appointment required.

The clinic is located on the third floor of Children's Hospital. It'll be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

UPMC said the walk-in clinic doesn't replace psychiatric emergency services and isn't meant for children who might need to be hospitalized. People experiencing an extreme mental health crisis are encouraged to seek immediate attention at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital or the nearest emergency department.