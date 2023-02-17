WATCH: Pitt student hits incredible three-quarter court shot to win year of free rent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh student hit the shot of a lifetime this week.

On Tuesday, Richie Ferris made a three-quarter court shot during halftime of the men's basketball game at the Petersen Events Center, winning free rent for a year.

Provided

Picked from the crowd, Ferris came down to the court to attempt the feat at halftime of the Panthers' game against Boston College. With everyone watching, Ferris needed to make a shot at both ends of the court to collect the prize.

He made his first shot from the top of the key. He then turned around and launched the second shot, hitting nothing but net and sending the crowd into a frenzy.