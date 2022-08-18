Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester

Pitt students to pay more for tuition, housing and dining next semester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.

More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.

University housing includes 20 residence halls.

To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.

Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.

in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings. Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 25 – 26.

will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 25 – 26. North Bouquet Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 – 22.

will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 – 22. Thackeray Street No parking at the meters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug 20 – 22.

No parking at the meters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug 20 – 22. University Place will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug 20 – 22.

will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug 20 – 22. Schenley Drive will be closed Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the Welcome Back Bash.

will be closed Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the Welcome Back Bash. Ruskin Avenue will experience heavy traffic Aug 25 – 26, and parking meters on Ruskin Avenue will be restricted to individuals moving into Ruskin Hall.

will experience heavy traffic Aug 25 – 26, and parking meters on Ruskin Avenue will be restricted to individuals moving into Ruskin Hall. Allequippa Street will experience heavy traffic Aug. 20 – 26. Pitt Police will be stationed at the corner of Allequippa Street and University Drive to direct traffic.

will experience heavy traffic Aug. 20 – 26. Pitt Police will be stationed at the corner of Allequippa Street and University Drive to direct traffic. Heavy traffic around Pitt's campus is expected on Aug. 24 due to Freshman Convocation at the Petersen Events Center at 2 p.m. Pitt Police will be stationed to assist with street crossing.

Parking for the public will be restricted at all University parking lots and garages during this time.

