University of Pittsburgh researchers develop test to detect Alzheimer's earlier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's was made by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, where a test was created to detect the disease in the brain earlier.

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Thomas Karikari is one of countless researchers nationwide working to combat Alzheimer's.

"We don't want to wait until when it's too late to be able to diagnose where we can't really do anything," Karikari said.

He recently published a study about a new spinal tap test and eventual blood test he helped develop that can measure a protein in the brain about a decade before it would show up on scans.

"What this test does is that it actually is able to pick up the emerging ones, so in the very early stages," Karikari said.

The protein is called tau and appears as abnormal clumps throughout the brain. It's one of a few factors that medical experts use to diagnose Alzheimer's. The one commonly talked about is amyloid plaque, but researchers have learned that not everyone who has plaque goes on to develop Alzheimer's or dementia.

"From these studies, we're beginning to understand that the tau doesn't wait to show up later; it starts almost about the same time the plaque starts," Karikari said.

As a result, seeing how early tau shows up on top of plaque can open the doors for early diagnosis and intervention and help doctors target the right people for treatments.

It's something that's all the more important, as last year's Alzheimer's Association report revealed 11.5% of adults 65 and older in Pennsylvania have Alzheimer's, which is higher than the national average of 10.9%. The numbers are only expected to rise.

"We can be able to diagnose them earlier, we can be able to treat them earlier, and the chances of success of treatment also be better," Karikari said.

Vice President of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter Sara Murphy released the following statement to KDKA-TV about the study:

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter is excited to see the progress being made in cerebrospinal fluid biomarker research from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Early detection is crucial as it allows for timely access to FDA-approved treatments that can slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease. With an earlier diagnosis, we can improve the quality of care and quality of life and potentially reduce the financial and emotional impact of the disease on families. These advancements in biomarker tests and early detection are significant steps forward in Alzheimer's care, and we are committed to supporting research that can make a real impact for individuals and families affected by this disease.

Karikari said he hopes to submit the test to the FDA for approval in a couple of years after doing more verification studies with various demographics, as required by the agency.