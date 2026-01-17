Uniontown Walmart evacuated, state police investigating bomb threat

The Walmart location in Uniontown at Fayette Crossing was evacuated on Saturday morning for a potential bomb threat.

According to state police, the store was evacuated around 10 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police on the scene at the Uniontown Walmart. Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

"The location is expected to remain closed for an extended period today," they said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "Troopers are ensuring there is no ongoing threat to the store or its patrons prior to reopening."

All of the entrances to the Walmart are currently blocked, and the state police have roped off the parking lot with police tape.

