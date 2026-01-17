Watch CBS News
Uniontown Walmart evacuated, state police investigating bomb threat

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Walmart location in Uniontown at Fayette Crossing was evacuated on Saturday morning for a potential bomb threat. 

According to state police, the store was evacuated around 10 a.m. 

uniontownwalmart.png
Pennsylvania State Police on the scene at the Uniontown Walmart. Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

"The location is expected to remain closed for an extended period today," they said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "Troopers are ensuring there is no ongoing threat to the store or its patrons prior to reopening." 

All of the entrances to the Walmart are currently blocked, and the state police have roped off the parking lot with police tape. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest. 

