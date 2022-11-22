Uniontown shooting suspect arrested in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A fugitive wanted after a shooting in Uniontown was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday.

A man was shot in the head in the area of Gallatin Avenue and East Coffee Street earlier this month, police said. A warrant was issued for Ramon Williams' arrest in connection with the shooting.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to arrest Williams in Mon View Heights on Tuesday afternoon after receiving information from Uniontown police.

When deputies arrived, they said Williams tried to run but was taken into custody.

Williams was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to be arraigned on several charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, pending extradition back to Fayette County.