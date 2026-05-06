Uniontown school board approves grade reconfiguration

The Uniontown school board has approved a major grade reconfiguration plan tied to the possible closure and consolidation of schools.

The board voted 7 to 2 on Monday to approve a new grade reconfiguration model. Under the proposal, kindergarten through fifth grade would move to elementary schools, sixth through eighth grades to a middle school, and ninth through 12th grades would remain at the high school. Uniontown Area School District leaders say the changes would not take effect until the fall of 2027.

The vote follows a feasibility study presented earlier this year that recommended consolidating the district into three elementary schools feeding into one middle school and the high school.

As KDKA previously reported, district officials said upgrades needed across all school buildings could cost as much as $20 million. While no buildings have officially been selected for closure, reaction is already pouring in. Parents are questioning what schools could ultimately be impacted and whether neighborhood elementary schools could disappear.

Some parents criticized the board for moving forward with consolidation discussions, while others argued they would rather see taxes increase than lose local schools.

District leaders also confirmed the new grade alignment would only happen if the board later votes to close two schools. Meanwhile, more discussions and public hearings are expected before the board makes any final decision on school closures.

Leaders say if the board ultimately decides not to close schools, the district would keep its current grade configuration in place.