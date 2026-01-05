Uniontown swears in its first-ever woman police chief

For nearly a month, the city of Uniontown operated without a permanent police chief, raising concerns about leadership and accountability inside the department.

City leaders finally filled that vacancy on Monday, swearing in a new chief and making history in the process.

For the first time, the department is being led by a woman, Chief Alexis Metros, who is stepping into the role amid scrutiny and high expectations.

"This will be 15 years now that I've been involved in law enforcement. I worked hard over the years, and like anything else, you have goals, and at the end game, that was my goal one day when the chance arrived, and it arrived," Chief Metros said.

Metros told KDKA-TV that law enforcement has always been a part of her life.

For the first time, the department is being led by a woman, Chief Alexis Metros, who is stepping into the role amid scrutiny and high expectations. KDKA-TV

She comes from a family of law enforcement officers and says that serving the community was ingrained in her at a young age, but she also understands the significance of this moment.

As the first woman to lead this department, Metros says she hopes her appointment sends a message, especially to young girls, that they belong in leadership roles, too.

"I hope it gives little girls or teenage girls something to look up to," Chief Metros said. "I've always felt like one of the team, so to me, one of us taking over a position, we're one big family."

Metros is no stranger to Uniontown. She is from the area and has spent her career policing the communities she knows.

Since graduating from the police academy, she worked in Brownsville and Masontown boroughs before joining the Uniontown Police Department three years ago.

The experience, she says, has prepared her for this role.

"Over those years, I have had the chance to network with a lot of the community throughout Fayette County," she said. "I feel like I have a great working nature with a lot of them."

It's no secret, though, that Metros takes over a department emerging from weeks without a chief, facing challenges that include morale, staffing concerns, and public expectations.

She said her focus moving forward couldn't be clearer, with the safety of the city as her top priority.

"This past year was a big year for us. We didn't have any violent homicides, and we can thank that to the men and women who are out here day and night sweeping these streets, getting the guns and drugs and keeping the violence down," she said.