Union approves new contract for Westmoreland County workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Government workers in Westmoreland County have ratified the union agreement that negotiators reached last week.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to approve the new labor contract.

"Members have fought hard for months to win a contract that reflects the value of our work and what we deserve. After years of struggling to retain qualified workers, we hope this contract demonstrates that we can have good, family-sustaining jobs in Westmoreland County," stated Michelle Jenkins, Inspector 2 at Westmoreland County Weights and Measures and SEIU Local 668 Business Agent.

"This is a great contract that gets these county jobs to where they should have been years ago," said Holly Hall, a certified nursing assistant at Westmoreland Manor. "We were ready to fight for our residents and for our county, who deserve access to timely services and quality care provided by their own. These wage increases are a good start. We're glad that the Commissioners saw the importance of improving these essential services, too."

The union says the new contract includes significant raises.

Workers represented by the union includes 911 workers, the Area Agency on Aging, the County Courthouse, the Department of Public Workers, Juvenile Detention and Center, and the Westmoreland Manor nursing home.