PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 500 government workers in Westmoreland County reached a tentative agreement with the county to avoid a strike.

The SEIU Local 668 and Healthcare PA represent workers at the county courthouse and Westmoreland Manor.

Members of the unions will vote on the three-year deal on Monday.