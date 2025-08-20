Fallout continues after Shaler fire company members accused of responding to call under influence of alcohol

3 with volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania suspended following investigation into answering call

Three members of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company have been suspended after being accused of responding to a call under the influence of alcohol.

According to the volunteer fire company in Shaler Township, three members were suspended, one resigned and one was reinstated. The ruling came down during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The investigation started after they were accused of being under the influence while responding to a call on East Genessee Street on Aug. 2. Allegheny County Emergency Services confirmed fire crews were sent to a report of someone smelling smoke. It ended up being a false alarm, but someone filed a complaint with the township, leading to the investigation.

Sources told KDKA the firefighters may have been drinking at a nearby bar before the call.

In a statement, the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company talked about the suspensions, saying it won't address the personnel matter any further.

The statement went on to say, "Our commitment to providing exceptional fire and rescue services to our community remains steadfast, and the men and women of this department will continue to serve our community with dedication, honor, and pride."

On Sept. 9, the Shaler Township Board of Commissioners will meet and address any ongoing concerns. The board said it is grateful for how quickly the fire company addressed the issue.

Shaler has six volunteer fire companies. The township pays the departments' vehicle insurance, workers' comp insurance, and gives an annual check of $18,500 to each company.