Volunteer fire company in Shaler suspends 5 members amid investigation

Five firefighters with the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company have been suspended as the company investigates whether they responded to a call under the influence of alcohol.

KDKA has confirmed five members of the volunteer fire company in Shaler Township have been accused of being under the influence while responding to a call on East Genessee Street on Aug. 2.

An Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson said someone reported smelling smoke in a home, but it ended up being a false alarm. A concerned citizen filed a complaint with the township, leading to the internal investigation.

Sources told KDKA the firefighters may have been drinking at a nearby bar, and at least one firefighter may be in a leadership role.

The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said in a statement on Wednesday:

"We are aware of the allegations made against five members regarding a response to a recent emergency call. The allegations are under internal investigation. As a matter of procedure, all five members have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. We are taking this matter very seriously and will follow our internal disciplinary review process. Our commitment to providing exceptional fire and rescue services to our community remains steadfast, and the men and women of this department will continue to serve our community with dedication, honor, and pride."

No complaint has been filed with the police, but KDKA has learned the Shaler Township Police Department is reviewing body camera footage from the call.

"The Township does not have governance over volunteer fire companies and can only set stipulations regarding authorized drivers of fire company vehicles as the Township provides insurance coverage for the majority of the fire vehicles," said Judith Kording, Shaler Township's manager. "The Township's main concern is the safety of our residents and all volunteer firefighters."

One resident said a resolution needs to come soon.

"They should be suspended if they were under the influence, but I would say the investigation should happen quickly because we need them," resident Susan Sines said.

The township manager said there is a special company meeting on Aug. 19 to address the issue. All members have to vote on the matter. That's where they can decide on any discipline, including termination. The meeting is not open to the public.