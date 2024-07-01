U.S. Army veteran and Wilkinsburg native receives new roof for free

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Robert Rawlings is a U.S. Army veteran. He served our country for eight years, starting at 25 years old.

"Second A-C-R Cav. I was stationed in Germany, where Hitler was at. Also accomplished to get an Army Achievement Medal when I was there," said Rawlings. "When I got out, basically, I've lived on this street, my mom is around the corner, so I basically looked for a job and started all over."

Like most veterans, returning to civilian life comes with challenges. Now, at 63, replacing a roof became too much, with leaks coming through.

"You can see, you will shed some tears because that water does come in," said Rawlings.

However, all of that's changing as of Monday because he's receiving a new roof for his home along Village Drive in Wilkinsburg for free. It's part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

JP Roofing and Metal Buildings, Inc. provided 10 workers and a project manager for this project.

"It's a sense of satisfaction. It feels good to give back to the veterans that struggled all these years when they got out of the military, the service," said the company's owner, Joe Potocnik.

Owens Corning provided all the materials. Rawlings' home will have new shingles, siding around windows, and gutters.

It's a project worth about $10,000, which goes beyond saying, "Thank you for your service," but shows gratitude through giving.

"I am so thankful and so grateful that somebody had stepped up to the plate, a company like JP Roofing to come and help a veteran like me, and all the other veterans that have the opportunity to get this," said Rawlings.

Since, 2016, more than 550 military members have received new roofs, and Owens Corning has six more projects set for this week across the country.