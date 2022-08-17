2 teens charged in Allentown robbery and shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two teens are facing charges after a gun sale turned into a robbery and shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood last month.

According to court paperwork, the teens, ages 15 and 16, met the victim for the sale and took the money but then demanded the gun back.

The victim tried to drive off, but police said the 16-year-old shot at the car, hitting the victim in the face. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the gun the victim tried to buy had been stolen out of a restaurant in Pleasant Hills a few months earlier.

The 15-year-old was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property. The 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and several counts of recklessly endangering another person.