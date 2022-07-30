Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Safety: Man shot in head after possible robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the head after a possible robbery on Friday in Beltzhoover, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Warrington and Estrella avenues.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police are investigating. 

