Pittsburgh Public Safety: Man shot in head after possible robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the head after a possible robbery on Friday in Beltzhoover, officials said.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Warrington and Estrella avenues.
Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
