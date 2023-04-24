Two people injured in early-morning Homewood shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood.
First responders were called to the area near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and North Homewood Avenue just before 4 a.m.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were transported from the scene.
The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
