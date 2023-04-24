Watch CBS News
Two people injured in early-morning Homewood shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood.

First responders were called to the area near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and North Homewood Avenue just before 4 a.m.

img-4722.jpg
Two people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of North Homewood Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were transported from the scene. 

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:34 AM

