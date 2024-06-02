Watch CBS News
Two people flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a rollover crash in Beaver County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people had to be flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after a crash in Beaver County. 

Police were called to Route 1521 in Raccoon Township around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for a single-vehicle crash. 

The crash, according to dispatch, was a rollover crash and two people were inside the vehicle at the time. 

The condition of the two people is unknown at this time. 

Raccoon Township Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

This a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 8:40 AM EDT

