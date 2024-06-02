Two people flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a rollover crash in Beaver County

RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people had to be flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after a crash in Beaver County.

Police were called to Route 1521 in Raccoon Township around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening for a single-vehicle crash.

The crash, according to dispatch, was a rollover crash and two people were inside the vehicle at the time.

The condition of the two people is unknown at this time.

Raccoon Township Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest.