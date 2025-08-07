Watch CBS News
Two men shot overnight in North Braddock

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Two men were shot overnight in North Braddock. 

Allegheny County Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Seddon Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Evidence markers were scatted around the street with crime tape blocking off the area.

img-6517.jpg
Two people were shot overnight in North Braddock. Allegheny County Police say it appears the two people drove to North Braddock and were then taken to the hospital by a family member or drove themselves to the hospital. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A short time later, police say that Turtle Creek officers received a call of two people who were shot inside a car that was parked near Penn Plaza.

The car that was parked in the area appeared to have a window that was shot out and numerous bullet holes.

img-6513.jpg
Two people were shot overnight in North Braddock.Allegheny County Police say it appears they then drove to Turtle Creek and were taken to the hospital by family members or drove themselves to the hospital.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say two men who were shot in the back showed up at a nearby hospital. Police didn't provide any details on their conditions. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators say that it appears the people were shot at the scene along Seddon Avenue and then drove to Turtle Creek, where they were taken to the hospital by a family member or drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

