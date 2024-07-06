Watch CBS News
Two men in stable condition following shooting in Homewood South

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men were taken to the hospital in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Homewood South. 

According to police, they were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue after reports of several victims being shot. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One sustained a graze wound and the other had been shot in the arm. 

They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police then found a crime scene several blocks away in the 8000 block of Bennett Street. 

Pittsburgh police's violent crime unit detectives are investigating. 

