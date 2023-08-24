Watch CBS News
Two men convicted for shooting outside Rialto Cafe in Greensburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has convicted two men for a shooting outside of a Westmoreland County bar in 2022.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced that Evan Curley and Stevin German pled guilty to aggravated assault charges.

The two were charged after firing multiple shots outside of the Rialto Cafe in Greensburg.

A bullet hit an innocent bystander.

Curley also suffered gunshot wounds to his legs.

