2 people injured in shooting near Turtle Creek gas station

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a late-night shooting near a convenience store and gas station in Turtle Creek.

Allegheny County Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday near the 7-Eleven convenience store and Exxon gas station along James Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting near a 7-Eleven convenience store and Exxon gas station in Turtle Creek. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

A second male who had been shot was found along nearby Albert Street. He was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting. It's unclear if the two people were shot were shooting at each other or if there is a suspected gunman that police are now searching for.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.