Turtle Creek building inspector to check out Hillside Manor after several flooding calls
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People who live at Hillside Manor in Turtle Creek were forced to leave their apartments overnight and find somewhere else to stay.
The building is having plumbing issues and it's causing several issues with flooding.
Leaders decided that the overnight incident and was the final straw and moved everyone out.
Turtle Creek's building inspector is going to the building to check out the issues and see what can be done.
