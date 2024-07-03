Turner's Dairy and Pittsburgh Brewing Company team up for "Turner's Hard Lemonade"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting on Monday, for a limited time, those of legal drinking age can get their hands on a special Turner's alcoholic drink.

They're rolling out Turner's Hard Lemonade and the new twist on the Pittsburgh favorite is a collaboration with Pittsburgh Brewing Company, the makers of Iron City and I.C. Light Beer.

"Turner's Lemonade has been a beloved part of Pittsburgh's culture for over 50 years," said Steve Turner. "Partnering with Pittsburgh Brewing Company allows us to bring our signature lemonade flavor to a new, exciting product. We anticipate this limited release will be a huge hit and look forward to bringing Turner's Hard Lemonade back permanently in 2025."

The company expects the drink to be a huge hit and they've said it could hit shelves permanently in 2025.

They're calling the beverage a "perfect combination of Turner's sweet, lemony tea and classic taste of Iron City Beer."

Turner's Hard Lemonade comes just about a year after another collaboration between Turner's Dairy and Pittsburgh Brewing Company - I.C. Tea, a combination of the iconic brands, Turner's Iced Tea and Iron City Beer.

The response was so massive to the newly launched malt beverage that on the date it was released, Pittsburgh Day April 12, the supply quickly became limited.

They will hit shelves on July 8.