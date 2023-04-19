Watch CBS News
Stock of Iron City Beer and Turner's IC'd Tea temporarily limited after 'record-breaking launch'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you were looking to try the new drink that mixes Turner's Iced Tea with Iron City Beer, you may have to wait a bit. 

Turner's said the last of IC'd Tea is out on shelves and there won't be more coming until next month. 

On Facebook, Turner's said it made more than it thought it needed, but by 4:12 on 412 Day, its initial stock was spoken for. The company called it "poetically perfect, but tragic." 

🚨YINZ ARE AMAZING!🚨 If you see some, grab it before it’s gone until May 🍋 #ThankYou #FueledByTurners #TheBeerDrinkersBeer

Posted by Turner Dairy Farms on Monday, April 17, 2023

After a "record-breaking launch," Turner's said stock will be temporarily limited in the Pittsburgh market, so if you see it, grab it before it's gone. 

Turner's said it's working on making more to have by May. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 8:04 PM

