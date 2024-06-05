Turkey Burgers with Spinach and Feta with Tzatziki | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's burger season, so Rania Harris is treating us to this recipe for turkey burger with a Greek twist!
Turkey Burgers with Spinach and Feta with Tzatziki
- Cooking spray
- 2 pounds ground turkey
- 1 (10 ounce) box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 4 ounces feta cheese
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Tzatziki Sauce:
Garnishes:
- 1 Vidalia onion, cut into (1/4-inch-thick) slices
- 4 hamburger buns
- 4 slices tomato
- 4 lettuce leaves
- Tzatziki (see recipe)
Directions:
Combine the ground turkey, spinach, feta, eggs and garlic in a large bowl and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Divide the turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Cook patties on the preheated non-stick grill pan on both sides until no longer pink in the center, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of patties should read at least 165 degrees.
Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun and top each patty with Tzatziki, onion slice, tomato slice and lettuce. Top with remaining bun halves.
Yield: 4 servings
Tzatziki:
- 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
- 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- Drizzle of Greek olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Blend the sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.