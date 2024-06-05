Turkey Burgers with Spinach and Feta with Tzatziki | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's burger season, so Rania Harris is treating us to this recipe for turkey burger with a Greek twist!

Turkey Burgers with Spinach and Feta with Tzatziki

Cooking spray

2 pounds ground turkey

1 (10 ounce) box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

4 ounces feta cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

2 cloves garlic, minced

Tzatziki Sauce:

Garnishes:

1 Vidalia onion, cut into (1/4-inch-thick) slices

4 hamburger buns

4 slices tomato

4 lettuce leaves

Tzatziki (see recipe)

Directions:

Combine the ground turkey, spinach, feta, eggs and garlic in a large bowl and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Divide the turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Cook patties on the preheated non-stick grill pan on both sides until no longer pink in the center, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of patties should read at least 165 degrees.

Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun and top each patty with Tzatziki, onion slice, tomato slice and lettuce. Top with remaining bun halves.

Yield: 4 servings

Tzatziki:

2 cups thick Greek yogurt

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Drizzle of Greek olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Blend the sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.