Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Turkey Burgers with Spinach and Feta with Tzatziki | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's burger season, so Rania Harris is treating us to this recipe for turkey burger with a Greek twist!

Turkey Burgers with Spinach and Feta with Tzatziki

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 pounds ground turkey
  • 1 (10 ounce) box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
  • 4 ounces feta cheese
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

Tzatziki Sauce:

Garnishes:

  • 1 Vidalia onion, cut into (1/4-inch-thick) slices  
  • 4 hamburger buns
  • 4 slices tomato
  • 4 lettuce leaves
  • Tzatziki (see recipe)

Directions:

Combine the ground turkey, spinach, feta, eggs and garlic in a large bowl and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Divide the turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Cook patties on the preheated non-stick grill pan on both sides until no longer pink in the center, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of patties should read at least 165 degrees.

Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun and top each patty with Tzatziki, onion slice, tomato slice and lettuce. Top with remaining bun halves.

Yield: 4 servings

Tzatziki:

  • 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
  • 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • Drizzle of Greek olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Blend the sauce ingredients together in a bowl.  Cover and chill until ready to serve.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 9:35 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.