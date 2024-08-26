Trump attempted assassination task force to visit Butler Farm Show grounds

Butler leaders say Secret Service agents on leave shows accountability in Trump rally shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, PA. (KDKA) - Members of the task force on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump will be in Butler County Monday afternoon.

The task force, along with several members of Congress including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, will assess the Butler Farm Show grounds to gain first-hand knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting.

The task force's press conference will begin at approximately 3 p.m.

Latest on the Trump assassination attempt investigation

Following the U.S. Secret Services' investigation into the attempted assassination during a campaign rally on July 13, five people were put on leave as disciplinary action.

This includes the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, three other officials from the Pittsburgh office and one agent within former President Donald Trump's detail.

"We are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure. The U.S. Secret Service holds our personnel to the highest professional standards, and any identified and substantiated violations of policy will be investigated," a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson told KDKA.

Report cites Butler SWAT operator's shot delayed gunman

A new report was filed on Aug. 12 by Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins detailing the events right after the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

A Butler SWAT operator shot the gunman's gun from around 100 yards away, hitting his rifle stock.

Fragments struck his face, neck and right shoulder area. That delayed the gunman long enough for a United States Secret Service sniper to take the fatal shot.