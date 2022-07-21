Truck pulled from Allegheny River near Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Rescue crews were called to Harmar Township on Wednesday night to pull a car out of the water.

Fire crews on the scene told KDKA that the pickup and trailer slid down the boat ramp and into the water as the owner and others were attempting to load a boat.

Crews said the recovery ran into some issues.

"We were presented with some challenges, one being the vehicle was fully submerged, there is a lip off the ramp there, about ten feet, that caused some challenges with leverage to get the front of the vehicle up onto the ramp and get it up the ramp," explained Tyler Kelly of the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

No injuries were reported in the rescue, but the process took longer because crews were forced to wait for a bigger tow truck than what had originally arrived.