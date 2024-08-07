Remnants from Tropical Storm Debby expected to impact Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are expected to impact the Pittsburgh area, with inches of rain falling across the region.

One thing the region has going for it the fact that it has been dry, so there are places for the water to go to, hopefully, minimize flooding.

Debby has left an impact on much of the coast. First responders in our area are aware of its path and are doing what they can in advance. One thing is making sure storm drains and culverts are all clear.

"Our emergency management authority works with police, fire, EMS, [and] public works to make sure those are all ready, particularly this time of year," Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Service Chief Mike Daniher said.

PennDOT is doing more of the same. They have many roads they keep an eye on, with creeks, rivers, and streams running near them, but that doesn't mean some elevated areas can't be impacted.

"Sometimes, we have flooding events in places we don't normally have them. A clogged inlet can cause problems, even in the high-up areas," PennDOT District 11 Allegheny County Maintenance Manager Ben DeVore said over Zoom.

Unfortunately, there isn't too much they can do until it rains, but once it does, emergency personnel will be on standby across the region. The variable they are watching is how fast it comes down. If it's a couple of inches across the day, that's better than a few inches in a few hours.

"The flash flooding is certainly the biggest fear most municipalities have," Chief Daniher said.

As always, there is a constant reminder to turn around and don't drown. Don't go into any water where you can't see your feet if you must get out.

"Manhole covers can pop. They're not viewable from the surface. People can walk and not realize they can fall down manholes," Chief Daniher said.

Allegheny County Emergency Services is working with the state to have Swiftwater teams in place if the storm tracks as predicted.

Chief Daniher recommends you follow some of your community pages for first responders so you stay up to the minute with information in your neighborhood.