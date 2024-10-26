Penguins loan goaltender Tristan Jarry to AHL Wilkes-Barre for conditioning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins announced on Saturday morning that they have sent goaltender Tristan Jarry to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The team made it official on Saturday morning following a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Jarry was sent back to Pittsburgh while the team was on the road in Western Canada this week in what the team has called "working to capture his best game."

"He's getting some individual time," said Head Coach Mike Sullivan. "It's just part of the process that we put in place here over the next little while to try to help Tristan get to his very best."

Sullivan went on to say that sending Jarry back to Pittsburgh to work with the team's director of goaltending Jon Elkin was planned from the start of the four-game western swing.

In three starts this season so far, Jarry has been pulled twice, has a .836 save percentage, and a 5.47 goals-against average.

With Jarry being sent to the AHL, according to the NHL's rules, his cap hit will remain on the books, the loan can last up to 14 days, and Jarry does not have to pass through waivers.

While the team attempts to get Jarry back to his previous all-star form, rookie goaltender Joel Blomqvist has taken the majority of starts and has recorded a 2-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average in those five starts.

Against the Oilers on Friday night, despite the 4-0 loss, Blomqvist made 46 saves on 50 shots.

"He played terrific," Sullivan said. "He was really good tonight. He kept us in the game."

"You stay in the game pretty well when there are shots coming at you all the time," Blomqvist said following the game.

The Penguins are set to play the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. tonight, hoping to avoid going winless on their four-game swing through Western Canada. So far on this trip, they've dropped games to the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers.