Triolo and Bart both homer to power Pirates to 11-0 victory over Athletics

Jared Triolo and Joey Bart both had four hits including a home run, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Athletics 11-0 on Sunday.

Triolo hit his seventh homer, a two-run shot to left-center field off Mitch Spence with two outs in the second for a 4-0 lead. Bart also hit his seventh with a three-run drive off Osvaldo Bido for a 10-0 lead in the fifth.

Andrew McCutchen had an RBI single and Nick Martinez doubled in a run to put the Pirates up 2-0 in the first.

Oneil Cruz had a two-run single and Triolo singled in a run for a 7-0 lead in the fourth. Triolo doubled off Scott McGough in the eighth and scored the final run on a groundout by Spencer Horwitz.

Rookie Mike Burrows started for the Pirates and allowed five hits in four innings. He left after throwing 43 of 67 pitches for strikes as the Pirates monitor his innings (94) in his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Carmen Mlodzinski (5-8) followed Burrows with three innings for the win.

Spence (3-6) allowed seven runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Bido surrendered three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

The Pirates (67-89) won for the third time in 15 games, while the Athletics (73-83) finished 40-41 on the road.

Key moment

Pittsburgh never looked back after first-inning RBIs from McCutchen and Martinez.

Key stat

The Pirates finish the season with six games on the road, where they have gone 23-52 this season.

Up next

The Athletics begin a three-game series against the visiting Astros on Tuesday. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.52) takes the mound Tuesday opposite Reds RHP Brady Singer (14-10, 3.86) in the first of three in Cincinnati.