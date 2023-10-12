People gather outside Pittsburgh-area church to pray for peace in Israel

People gather to pray for peace in Israel

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — People gathered in Ambridge on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil for peace in Israel.

Around 60 people gathered outside the Trinity School for Ministry to pray for peace.

"Our hearts are broken and we gather really solemnly but in prayer and hope and expectation of The Lord to intervene and bring peace," Bishop Alex Cameron of the Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh told the crowd.

Cameron addressed the crowd, as many are heartbroken and shocked by the devastating violence and loss of life in Israel and Gaza.

"No one ever wants to see innocent lives taken in such a brutal way," Addie Slate of Aliquippa said. "And to have other people over there that you know just makes it hard. So I think there just is a lot of sorrow."

Some at the vigil are worried about their friends in the Middle East.

"We have friends over there right now touring the Holy Land," Raeleen Kypta of Independence Township said. "We are anxious for them. ... People are scared. Some people are homeless. People are dying. It's very hard in the world to see this happening."

One person told KDKA-TV that sometimes the only thing you can do is trust, hope and have faith.

More than 1,000 people have died in the Israel-Hamas war, including at least 22 Americans.