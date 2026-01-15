Tribune-Review expanding its production with new Pittsburgh weekend print edition

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review announced it will be expanding its production and printing a new weekend edition to help fill a news void when the Post-Gazette ceases operation in May.

Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto announced Wednesday that the company will begin printing a weekend edition that's focused on the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County beginning May 9.

Last week, the Post-Gazette announced it will be publishing its final edition on May 3 and shutting down after 240 years of operation, citing unsustainable operating costs and a recent court ruling in favor of the union that represents newsroom staff.

Bertetto said Wednesday that the Tribune-Review is committed to ensuring that Pittsburgh has a newspaper of record and shares in the loss of a historic pillar in the Post-Gazette.

The Tribune-Review's new weekend edition will be available at retail locations and newsstands. Home delivery will also be available along with a digital edition accessible electronically.

"This new publication is powered by the deep, existing roots we already have planted in this region," Bertetto said.

Bertetto added that the Tribune-Review is "going to show the rest of the media world how the Steel City bands together to protect its stories and create a new, sustainable model for journalism."