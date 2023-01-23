Trial for two men accused in killing of Butler native Caitlyn Kaufman set to begin in Tennessee

Trial for men accused of killing Butler Co. native Caitlyn Kaufman set to begin

Trial for men accused of killing Butler Co. native Caitlyn Kauffman set to begin

Trial for men accused of killing Butler Co. native Caitlyn Kauffman set to begin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two men who have been charged in the shooting death of Butler native Caitlyn Kaufman in 2020 will go to trial on Monday.

The trial for two men charged in the December 2020 shooting death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman begins Monday in Nashville, Tenn. James Cowan, 29, and Devaunte Hill, 23, both of Tennessee,…



Read more: https://t.co/fXXeDhwqsG pic.twitter.com/DvlI4mU8LE — Butler Eagle (@ButlerEagle) January 22, 2023

The shooting happened in Nashville, Tennessee when Kaufman was on her way to work.

Police say she was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident.

James Cowan and Devaunte Hill are each facing first-degree murder charges.