Trial for two men accused in killing of Butler native Caitlyn Kaufman set to begin in Tennessee
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two men who have been charged in the shooting death of Butler native Caitlyn Kaufman in 2020 will go to trial on Monday.
The shooting happened in Nashville, Tennessee when Kaufman was on her way to work.
Police say she was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident.
James Cowan and Devaunte Hill are each facing first-degree murder charges.
