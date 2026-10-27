Ceremony pays tribute to 11 people killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting 8 years ago

Tuesday marks eight years since 11 worshippers were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. Six others were wounded in the attack.

Members of the city's Jewish community are coming together to hold a service at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill to allow community members and survivors to come together to remember the lives lost and be a shoulder to lean on for the families left behind. The 10.27 Healing Partnership, along with a group of community members, organized the ceremony.

On this day every year since, the community pauses to reflect and remember.

"I feel hopeful when I see the way in which people give hugs, the way people see each other, the way we have community around us," Maggie Feinstein, executive director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, said. "And I feel sad at the realization of why we are here."