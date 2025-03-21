Traveling Tree Of Life exhibition opening in Pittsburgh

Lessons From The Tree Of Life exhibit opens in Pittsburgh

A new traveling exhibit called "Lessons from the Tree of Life: Lighting the Path Forward" is debuting next week in Pittsburgh.

The solemn exhibit tells the story of what happened during the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 27th, 2018, the community response, and the hope for the future.

A new traveling exhibition opening March 27th at the University of Pittsburgh's University Club Library is helping the city and the country remember the shooting at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill and honor the 11 people from 3 congregations who were taken that day.

Amy Mallinger's grandmother, Rose Mallinger, was killed at age 97.

"I step into this room, and I see kind of all of the stages of the journey that we've been on," Mallinger said.

CEO of the Tree of Life Carole Zawatsky said there are four chapters in the exhibition.

The first chapter looks at what happened on the morning of October 27th, 2018.

"Out of the greatest tragedy, the most horrific act of antisemitism ever to have happened on American soil that we don't let the killer define our story," Zawatsky said.

The next chapter of the display paints a picture of how the community came together. It features some of the tens of thousands of special items left outside the synagogue and mailed to the Pittsburgh Jewish community.

"All of the items in the middle represent all of the people who reached out to us, the communities who were there for us in the days after and it just all comes together in this room," Mallinger said.

The third part is a small taste of what Tree of Life's new building will look like once it's built on the same grounds where the attack happened.

"A little idea of what this magnificent building will look like as it's a symbol of puncturing through the greatest darkness with light," Zawatsky said.

"What does it look like to remember each of the 11 victims and create a space for dynamic Jewish life, to bring Jewish life back to the corner of Shady and Wilkins," Zawatsky said.

The exhibition's last chapter looks at America's history of antisemitism.

"And understand that antisemitism did not begin on 10/27 and very sadly it has not ended," Zawatsky said.

The exhibit's next stops are Cleveland, New York, and Miami.

She said even after the new building is complete, the hope is to continue sharing Tree of Life's story around the country.

"If we don't travel to other cities then how does the next generation start to learn?" said Maggie Feinstein, executive director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership. "And I hope when it travels to other cities people can look and remember 10/27 and think these vulnerable and holy people did not deserve to die this way ever."

"The story is sad, the story is beautiful, the story is tragic, and this story also is strong. So, I believe very strongly in remembering it," she added.

The exhibition will be open to the public from March 27 to April 25. Hours are 1 to 4 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and Thursday evenings from 5 to 8. It'll be closed on April 14th for Passover.

There are also planned programs, including a "Songs of Resilience" concert on April 3rd.

You can learn more about the exhibit at this link.