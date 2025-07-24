Ohio college ranked among most beautiful campuses in America

How to help your kids prepare for success this summer

A college in Ohio was ranked among the nation's most beautiful campuses.

Travel + Leisure magazine released its "30 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S." list this month, and Kenyon College came in just outside the top 10 at No. 12.

The private liberal arts college in Gambier received high praise from the magazine, which said it's Kenyon's "hilltop setting that makes for one of the country's most idyllic college walks." The school says it has nearly 700 acres of green centers and over 10 miles of trails.

"The 10-foot-wide Middle Path, which extends the length of the campus, is shaded by massive trees that glow fiery orange in the fall. Veer off the path for Kenyon's castle-like Victorian Gothic Ascension Hall and the Greek Revival Rosse Hall with its elegant columns," Travel + Leisure said.

Kenyon College, founded in 1824, is home to 1,752 students at its campus in Gambier, which is about 148 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Which school has the most beautiful college campus?

Stanford University in California came in at No. 1, according to Travel + Leisure.

Berry College in Georgia, the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Florida South College and Bard College in New York rounded out the top 5.

Most beautiful college campuses in Pennsylvania

Swarthmore College, a private school 11 miles southwest of Philadelphia, came in at No. 13 on the list, the only college from the Keystone State to make the top 20.

Bryn Mawr College, an all-female school 14 miles northwest of Philadelphia, came in at No. 22.

No schools in western Pennsylvania made Travel + Leisure's list.