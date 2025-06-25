Lower Burrell residents fed up with missed trash collections

Imagine you put your trash out just before going to bed, and you wake up in the morning to find that it hasn't been picked up.

Maybe if it happens once, it's not a big deal. However, if it keeps happening, you'd probably be frustrated.

Such is the saga of Cassidy Barch, who says she is fed up with her trash collection company, Waste Management, in Lower Burrell.

"Waste Management was good at first," Brach said. "But so far this year, this is the fourth time they have not picked up our trash, and then they rescheduled it for an entire week later because they just missed it."

Barch says that on Tuesday, she called Waste Management for answers. But after over an hour on the phone with different representatives, she received no explanation as to why Waste Management was missing pickups, only an apology for the inconvenience.

Barch says she cancelled her contract with Waste Management. And after an extensive back and forth, she was promised a refund.

In Lower Burrell, residents must pick one of three companies for trash pickup, and as of Wednesday morning, Barch says she is contracting with what she hopes will be a more reliable company.

"I would just like somebody to pick up our trash on time and not skip a whole entire week without any repayment," said Barch.

KDKA reached out to Waste Management about this situation, and it said in a statement, "Due to the recent heat wave impacting the region, our teams have experienced unexpected service delays and apologize for delays impacting the residents in Lower Burrell. Customers will be recovered on their next service day. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."